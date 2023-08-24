Xcel Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,610,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,816. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after acquiring an additional 999,186 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

