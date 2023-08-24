XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $16.06

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $16.56. XPeng shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 2,468,636 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPeng

XPeng Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in XPeng by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in XPeng by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in XPeng by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,761 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.