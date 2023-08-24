Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24. 408,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 764,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $295,109.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $295,109.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,272 and have sold 48,647 shares valued at $912,128. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

