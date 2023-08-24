yearn.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $185.68 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $185.68 million and approximately $24.40 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,619.72 or 0.21579611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,042 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

