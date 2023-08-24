Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 4.9%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 4,403,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,007,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Zomedica Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 million. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica

Zomedica Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zomedica in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zomedica by 719.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 371,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zomedica by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zomedica by 38.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 819,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 251.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 678,282 shares during the period. 9.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.

Featured Articles

