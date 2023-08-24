Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 4.9%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 4,403,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,007,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Zomedica Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.95.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 million. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica
Zomedica Company Profile
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zomedica
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.