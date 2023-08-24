Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.50 million-$109.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.78 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.
NYSE ZUO opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.12.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $117,038.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
