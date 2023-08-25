10,301 Shares in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Bought by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Forum Energy Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,191,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 21,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.82. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

