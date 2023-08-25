10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Up 185.7% in August

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of VCXA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 535,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 472,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.