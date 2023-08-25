1,489 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $230.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.68.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

