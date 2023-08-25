2,160 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,331,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,935,604. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

