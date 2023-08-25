220,000 Shares in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Acquired by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,448,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banyan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in Banyan Acquisition by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,851. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

