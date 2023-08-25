2,373 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CROX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 281.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 216,667 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Crocs by 618.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,193,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Crocs by 32.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 1,950 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Crocs Stock Down 4.1 %

CROX stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

