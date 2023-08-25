38,055 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $106.37. 1,312,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,658. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.