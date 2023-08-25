3,959 Shares in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simplify Stable Income ETF by 252.2% during the first quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

About Simplify Stable Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

