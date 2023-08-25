4,708 Shares in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $660,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $660,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BBW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 136,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,600. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $371.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

