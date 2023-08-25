594 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 594 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,885. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.45.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

