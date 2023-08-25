6,031 Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMBS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. 8,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $47.94.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

