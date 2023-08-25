72,508 Shares in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Purchased by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHYFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 96,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $733.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

