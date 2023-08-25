Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after buying an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,418. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $424.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

