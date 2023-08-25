Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.26.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $524.49. 1,316,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.06 and its 200-day moving average is $421.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

