Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.18. 2,098,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

