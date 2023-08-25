Abbrea Capital LLC Has $12.49 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,782. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $452.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

