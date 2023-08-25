Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.8% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,114,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $214,085,000 after purchasing an additional 152,166 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

ABT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,169. The company has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

