Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $83.23. 2,507,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

