Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. 3,695,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $75.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

