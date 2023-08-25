Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $44.80. 6,796,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,892,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.