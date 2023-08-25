AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,885,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478,010 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.73% of AbbVie worth $2,053,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $147.13. 746,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $259.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

