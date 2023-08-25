Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,350,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 1,233,571 shares.The stock last traded at $23.37 and had previously closed at $22.49.

ABCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Abcam by 3,392.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 145.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abcam by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,615,000 after buying an additional 203,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abcam by 1,910.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after buying an additional 7,143,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Abcam by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,503,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,145,000 after buying an additional 697,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

