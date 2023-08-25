Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 555,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 615,035 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $23.11.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 1,176,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,565,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 136,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,804,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

