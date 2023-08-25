Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,247.40

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,247.40 ($15.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,208 ($15.41). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,208 ($15.41), with a volume of 49,572 shares traded.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,246.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,265.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -658.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 12.95 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,108.11%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.