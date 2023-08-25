Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 181,426 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Marathon Petroleum worth $134,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MPC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.98. 4,480,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

