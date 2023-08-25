Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 202,853 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up 1.4% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $314,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.74. 156,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,783. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.65. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $168.24 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

