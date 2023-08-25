Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282,136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $127,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 597,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

