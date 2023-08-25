Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $110.92 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,165 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of BCE worth $110,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BCE by 40.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $59,161,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 1,412,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,979. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

