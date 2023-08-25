Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $152.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,978 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $152,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,230,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,735. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,340 shares of company stock worth $7,798,229. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

