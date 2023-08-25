Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $181.28 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,267,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,189 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Juniper Networks worth $181,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.08. 1,934,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.