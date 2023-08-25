Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $89,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,585,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.3 %

MANH traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $192.36. The company had a trading volume of 294,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $208.31.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,206 shares of company stock worth $1,685,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

