Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 14,570 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $93,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,521,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $315.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

