Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 199,369 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,369 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $141,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

