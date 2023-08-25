Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $167,396.20 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002637 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002228 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002755 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

