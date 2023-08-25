ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Haiping Dun Sells 32,098 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, June 1st, Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $15.36 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 205.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

