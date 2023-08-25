Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.77

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 701020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,131 shares of company stock valued at $48,373. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 3,703,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 2,505,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 724.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,323,675 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 35,078.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 582,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 580,541 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

