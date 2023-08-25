Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

NYSE:AAP traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $63.09 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,855,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,014,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

