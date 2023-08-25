Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $15.09. Affirm shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 12,317,799 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Affirm by 340.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Trading Up 23.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

