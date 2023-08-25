Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO Sells $249,981.05 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aflac Trading Up 1.6 %

AFL opened at $74.32 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after acquiring an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

