Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.29

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.29 and traded as high as C$59.11. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$58.26, with a volume of 52,015 shares changing hands.

AFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 5.6127168 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

