AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGL Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AGLXY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a positive change from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.