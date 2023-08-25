Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,958 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Airbnb worth $99,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 74.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Airbnb by 23.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,736. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at $14,066,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at $14,066,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $810,234.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,620,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,430,014 shares of company stock worth $318,481,184. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.