Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.06 per share, with a total value of $25,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,032,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,906 shares of company stock worth $175,253 and sold 35,847 shares worth $3,464,699. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.