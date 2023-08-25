Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the July 31st total of 243,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 5,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,001. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

